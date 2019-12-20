Global  

Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham on Thursday published an editorial calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office. The editorial in Christianity Today — coming one day after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives made Trump the third president in American history to be impeached […]
Influential evangelical magazine Christianity Today says Trump should be ‘removed from office’

The evangelical magazine founded by the late evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham published an editorial by its editor on Thursday calling for President Donald...
Seattle Times

Christianity Today Calls for Trump’s Removal

The evangelical magazine published an editorial saying that the president had abused his power and violated the Constitution.
NYTimes.com


