Evangelical magazine Christianity Today: Trump must go

Darwin 🌊 RT @WKRG: Christianity today, calls for President Trump to be removed from office. https://t.co/29RtKx9R1V 3 seconds ago Barney_Cannon 🧢🇺🇸 RT @billmckibben: An important moment: Christianity Today, the key evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, calls for Trump's impeachm… 6 seconds ago Isaac RT @AP: An editorial by Christianity Today, a major evangelical Christian magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, says President Tr… 7 seconds ago Moonwalker RT @Incarcerated_ET: CNN BREAKING NEWS TOP EVANGELICAL MAGAZINE FOUNDED BY BILLY GRAHAM: REMOVE TRUMP FROM OFFICE OP ED BY MARK GALLO, CHRI… 9 seconds ago Shaz RT @message_planet: Evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham calls for Trump's removal https://t.co/8Dt4h1Imvn 10 seconds ago Jeannie Campion RT @washingtonpost: Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says President Trump should be "removed from office" https://t… 10 seconds ago John Vann, MD RT @BrentNYT: Flagship Evangelical magazine declares Trump “morally lost” and calls for his removal from office https://t.co/t4oXR11HGT 13 seconds ago 💫shenanigans💫 RT @jackmjenkins: WHOA: Christianity Today, an evangelical Christian magazine, just called for Trump's removal from office: https://t.co/ar… 17 seconds ago