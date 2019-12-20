Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Smoke from NSW bushfires blankets Melbourne as city swelters

The Age Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Smoke from the bushfires raging across the border has created a haze across Melbourne, as a 143-year-old heat record is set to tumble.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michell51853221

Michelle Hoskins Smoke from NSW bushfires blankets Melbourne as city swelters https://t.co/5CC8NssHHk via @theage 2 minutes ago

NoAdaniOz

💧Rani Lyons 🐟🌿⛈ RT @GreenpeaceAP: The smoke you see blanketing Melbourne? That's all the way from the NSW fires. https://t.co/KzkR4jaqki 39 minutes ago

NadiaNiaz

Nadia Niaz RT @paolaballa: ‘Victoria weather: Melbourne shrouded in smoke haze amid scorching temperatures’ We are seeing just a smidge of what NSW g… 1 hour ago

Meggone2

AdiosBogart Smoke from NSW bushfires blankets Melbourne as city swelters - The Age https://t.co/ldC9N6zuO0 2 hours ago

wingfield

🌱💧☘️ DeeBaker RT @theage: Melbourne is shrouded in smoke billowing from fires burning in NSW, as the city braces for the hottest December day on record h… 2 hours ago

itskyannaa

this close 🤏🏾 to making an only fans Nvm it’s actually the smoke that was not letting me be great at the beach 😬 https://t.co/mtSDJNsypY 2 hours ago

FishelFGC

Scrub Lord Ash Today, I walked out of my store in the Melbourne CBD and caught a very strong whiff of the same acrid smell of burn… https://t.co/dpAr86IQyt 3 hours ago

VeritasEver

TruthSeeker RT @JohnOSullivan36: Smoke from NSW bushfires blankets Melbourne as city swelters https://t.co/2T8n2SngX7 via @theage 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.