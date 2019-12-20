Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Democratic presidential contenders tangled Thursday night in the last debate of the year, hard on the heels of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. How some of their claims compare with the facts: BERNIE SANDERS: “Today in America, we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on Earth.” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.