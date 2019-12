Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham that is influential with conservative evangelical Christians in the United States called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.



Recent related videos from verified sources Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Morally Lost and Confused’: Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office in Blistering Op-Ed The editor of Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in an...

Mediaite 1 day ago



Top Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office A top evangelical Christian magazine on Thursday called for President Trump’s removal from office over a lack of morality and the action he took as part of the...

WorldNews 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this