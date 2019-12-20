Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal



Recent related videos from verified sources Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Morally Lost and Confused’: Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office in Blistering Op-Ed The editor of Christianity Today, a prominent evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham, called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in an...

Mediaite 1 day ago



Top Evangelical Magazine Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office A top evangelical Christian magazine on Thursday called for President Trump’s removal from office over a lack of morality and the action he took as part of the...

WorldNews 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this