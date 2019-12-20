Global  

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham that is influential with conservative evangelical Christians in the United States called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.
News video: Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal 02:31

 The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in a fiery editorial that said the president's actions were "profoundly immoral." Chris Dignam has more.

