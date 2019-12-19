Opinion: With James Wiseman departure from Memphis, yet another top talent is driven away from NCAA tournament Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Instead of making college a more attractive option for James Wiseman, the NCAA made it easy for him to say goodbye and not be in March Madness.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. sonam sharma Opinion: With James Wiseman departure from Memphis, yet another top talent is driven away from NCAA tournament… https://t.co/Lv8je9DRCe 4 hours ago