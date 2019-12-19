Global  

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Is Baby Yoda in it? Is there an opening crawl? We have answers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
So what do you need to know before heading to see the new 'Star Wars' movie? We've got answers to your burning 'Rise of Skywalker' questions.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style

Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style 02:11

 Cast of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' discuss how their characters would celebrate the festive season at the European premiere.

Doctor_Gamma

Doctor Gamma @MSeabraCoelho Nope, it's so it can be easily cut from the movie in oppressive countries. https://t.co/wVusgRwwek 3 seconds ago

Sir_JD

Jamie Dalzell The Rise of Skywalker is a JJ-fueled Star Wars 'ahaha...unless?' Twitter meme brought to life #StarWars 7 seconds ago

hyatt__insomnia

lonely hearts club RT @dyn_jarren: Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega arrive at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere #trospremiere #theri… 7 seconds ago

natjan_x

Nat💙 RT @DionneGrant: John Boyega and his family attend the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in traditional clothing 💙 ht… 8 seconds ago

kaorunemoto1

kaoru nemoto RT @starwars: This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker. See #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters in 5 days. Get tickets:… 12 seconds ago

suzejp

[email protected], Hawaii 映画『Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker』 ２０１９年１２月１９日(木)～ Consolidated Ward Theatres with TITAN LUXE Director:J.J. Abram… https://t.co/pLtl0kjKB0 13 seconds ago

HhtNofficial

HHTNofficial ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’: When can Viewers Expect to see the Movie on Disney+? https://t.co/M1vNQo1xLH https://t.co/Kkh3BvuNJt 19 seconds ago

metacritic

metacritic Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker [53] https://t.co/C6R08FX82D Josh Larsen: "The film shouldn’t be snid… https://t.co/m1OdrDfRnO 22 seconds ago

