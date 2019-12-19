'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Is Baby Yoda in it? Is there an opening crawl? We have answers

So what do you need to know before heading to see the new 'Star Wars' movie? We've got answers to your burning 'Rise of Skywalker' questions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doctor Gamma @MSeabraCoelho Nope, it's so it can be easily cut from the movie in oppressive countries. https://t.co/wVusgRwwek 3 seconds ago Jamie Dalzell The Rise of Skywalker is a JJ-fueled Star Wars 'ahaha...unless?' Twitter meme brought to life #StarWars 7 seconds ago lonely hearts club RT @dyn_jarren: Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega arrive at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere #trospremiere #theri… 7 seconds ago Nat💙 RT @DionneGrant: John Boyega and his family attend the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in traditional clothing 💙 ht… 8 seconds ago kaoru nemoto RT @starwars: This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker. See #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters in 5 days. Get tickets:… 12 seconds ago [email protected], Hawaii 映画『Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker』 ２０１９年１２月１９日(木)～ Consolidated Ward Theatres with TITAN LUXE Director:J.J. Abram… https://t.co/pLtl0kjKB0 13 seconds ago HHTNofficial ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’: When can Viewers Expect to see the Movie on Disney+? https://t.co/M1vNQo1xLH https://t.co/Kkh3BvuNJt 19 seconds ago metacritic Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker [53] https://t.co/C6R08FX82D Josh Larsen: "The film shouldn’t be snid… https://t.co/m1OdrDfRnO 22 seconds ago