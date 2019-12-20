2 firefighters die, 3 hurt as wildfires ravage Australia

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two volunteer firefighters died Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting […] 👓 View full article

