2 firefighters die, 3 hurt as wildfires ravage Australia

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two volunteer firefighters died Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting […]
Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires

Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires 02:31

 Most-populous state of New South Wales battling bushfires fuelled by drought and extreme heat, shrouding Sydney in smog.

