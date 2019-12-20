Global  

Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump railed behind closed doors Thursday about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Republican Senate, putting an expected trial in limbo. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch Trump GOP ally, emerged from a White House meeting with the president with a message. “He is […]
