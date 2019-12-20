Wisconsin tops Baylor to reach NCAA women’s volleyball final

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Rettke had 17 kills, Molly Haggerty added 14 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA women's volleyball championship match. Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stanford and Minnesota. Rettke also had eight blocks, […]


