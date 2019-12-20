No. 6 Louisville women outlast UT Martin 71-63 in 2OT

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted UT Martin 71-63 in double overtime Thursday night after trailing for nearly all of regulation. Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals (11-1). Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime. Damiah […]



