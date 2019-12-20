China loyalist takes helm in Macao amid trouble in Hong Kong

MACAO (AP) — Beijing loyalist Ho Iat Seng was inaugurated Friday as China’s chief executive in the tiny gambling enclave of Macao, which unlike neighboring Hong Kong has remained free of pro-democracy protests. The 62-year-old businessman read his oath of office in front of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a ceremony Friday morning. Both men […] 👓 View full article



