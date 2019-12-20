Global  

China loyalist takes helm in Macao amid trouble in Hong Kong

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
MACAO (AP) — Beijing loyalist Ho Iat Seng was inaugurated Friday as China’s chief executive in the tiny gambling enclave of Macao, which unlike neighboring Hong Kong has remained free of pro-democracy protests. The 62-year-old businessman read his oath of office in front of Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a ceremony Friday morning. Both men […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: China's Xi visits gambling hub Macau as Hong Kong seethes

China's Xi visits gambling hub Macau as Hong Kong seethes 01:29

 China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau on Wednesday (December 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover to China, and is expected to announce economic perks as a reward for its stability and loyalty as protests rock nearby Hong Kong. Francis Maguire reports.

