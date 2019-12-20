Global  

Duclair scores in OT, Senators get past Predators 5-4

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime Thursday night, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as the Ottawa Senators beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Hogberg, an emergency recall for the Senators after Anders Nilsson became ill, stopped 33 shots. Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady […]
