Duclair scores in OT, Senators get past Predators 5-4 Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime Thursday night, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as the Ottawa Senators beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Hogberg, an emergency recall for the Senators after Anders Nilsson became ill, stopped 33 shots. Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady […] 👓 View full article

