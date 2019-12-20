Global  

Trump impeachment: Democrats try to delay start to Senate trial

Deutsche Welle Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Democrats have clinched historic impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump. But they have a few reasons to delay the final trial in the Senate.
News video: Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached

Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached 02:18

 The House of Representatives formally charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Ryan Brooks reports.

JoeParham3

joeparham RT @abigailmarone: Just now PBS anchor says @realDonaldTrump was impeached by the House... Who's gonna tell them? "If the House does not… 3 seconds ago

tsh219

Tracey RT @KamVTV: President Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate According to the Constitution, impeachment is a process, not a… 15 seconds ago

ArchangelAmael

Corn Pop RT @prayingmedic: Until and unless the House sends articles of impeachment to the Senate and a trial begins, Trump hasn't been impeached. h… 17 seconds ago

McChristi

Christi McCullough RT @marklevinshow: Even lib professor isn’t buying this https://t.co/o8rZ1rh4tY 19 seconds ago

Dodi09782774

Dodi ⭐️⭐️⭐️Save the Children & Babies⏳ RT @LisaMei62: "If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the article… 20 seconds ago

VicBell6

Vic Bell RT @QBlueSkyQ: More Insanity-Pelosi will not pass along articles of impeachment to the Senate until she secured changes in the rules for th… 28 seconds ago

shyrl12

shyrl RT @tribelaw: .@NoahRFeldman is making a clever but wholly mistaken point when he says Trump hasn’t “really” been impeached until the Artic… 30 seconds ago

JoAGonzales

JoAnn Smith Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate https://t.co/qdmQgh3CZa 38 seconds ago

