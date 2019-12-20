Trump impeachment: Democrats try to delay start to Senate trial

joeparham RT @abigailmarone: Just now PBS anchor says @realDonaldTrump was impeached by the House... Who's gonna tell them? "If the House does not… 3 seconds ago

Tracey RT @KamVTV: President Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate According to the Constitution, impeachment is a process, not a… 15 seconds ago

Corn Pop RT @prayingmedic: Until and unless the House sends articles of impeachment to the Senate and a trial begins, Trump hasn't been impeached. h… 17 seconds ago

Christi McCullough RT @marklevinshow: Even lib professor isn’t buying this https://t.co/o8rZ1rh4tY 19 seconds ago

Dodi ⭐️⭐️⭐️Save the Children & Babies⏳ RT @LisaMei62: "If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the article… 20 seconds ago

Vic Bell RT @QBlueSkyQ: More Insanity-Pelosi will not pass along articles of impeachment to the Senate until she secured changes in the rules for th… 28 seconds ago

shyrl RT @tribelaw: .@NoahRFeldman is making a clever but wholly mistaken point when he says Trump hasn’t “really” been impeached until the Artic… 30 seconds ago