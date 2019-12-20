Global  

Electability issue comes to forefront of Democratic debate

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Electability issue comes to forefront of Democratic debateAssociated Press. LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Democratic Party’s shrinking 2020 class clashed over the defining issue for their party’s primary voters – electability – as they met on the debate stage Thursday for the sixth and final time in 2019. The face-off among the seven Democratic candidates was substantive and civil early on, lacking any sign of the political tumult that dominated Washington the day before as the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump. But just a month and a half before voting begins in Iowa, the stakes were high. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her momentum in the race stalled, appeared to slap her party’s centrist rivals as she made the case that her...
News video: Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote

Democratic Presidential Contenders Debate In California After Trump Impeachment Vote 03:18

 The day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, seven Democratic presidential contenders will debate in Southern California. Ed O'Keefe from CBS News offers a preview. (12/19/19)

