Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers 111-104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 Thursday night in a showdown of the NBA's top teams. Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for the Bucks.


