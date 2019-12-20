Global  

Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers 111-104

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 Thursday night in a showdown of the NBA’s top teams. Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for the Bucks. […]
