Ex-Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defends pardon of convicted child rapist Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended his controversial last-minute pardon of a man convicted of raping a 9-year-old.

