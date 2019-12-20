Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashes 3-pointer to lead Bucks past Lakers in showdown of NBA's best Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Giannis antetokounmpo had 34 points and hit a career-high five 3s to lead the Bucks to a 111-104 win over LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

