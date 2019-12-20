Global  

Evangelical Christian magazine founded by Billy Graham calls for removal of 'profoundly immoral' Donald Trump

SBS Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Billy Graham's evangelical Christian magazine has called for Donald Trump’s removal.
