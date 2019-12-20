Residents told to leave as fires burn in suburban Seaford Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Residents are being urged to leave after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Seaford, south-east of Melbourne, on a day of extreme fire danger with temperatures over 40 degrees. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this