Max Domi scores in OT, Canadiens beat Flames 4-3

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Max Domi beat goalie Dave Rittich on an end-to-end overtime rush to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Domi fired a low slap shot from just above the left faceoff circle that eluded Riitch’s glove on the far side at 3:52 of the […]
