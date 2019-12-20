Global  

Raptors without injured Siakam, Gasol, Powell indefinitely

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell indefinitely after all three were injured at Detroit on Wednesday night. The team announced the diagnoses Thursday. Siakam hurt his groin during an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win. Gasol strained his left hamstring in the first quarter, […]
