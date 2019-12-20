Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Presidential Debate To Go Forward At Loyola Marymount After Union Deal Reached

Democratic Presidential Debate To Go Forward At Loyola Marymount After Union Deal Reached 00:59

 The Democratic presidential primary debate will go ahead as planned Thursday at Loyola Marymount University after a union dispute among food service workers at the college was resolved Monday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Post-Debate Coverage Of The Democratic Debate At Loyola Marymount In LA [Video]Post-Debate Coverage Of The Democratic Debate At Loyola Marymount In LA

Seven Democratic presidential candidates took part in a debate Thursday night at Loyola Marymount.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:14Published

7 Democratic Candidates To Debate At Loyola Marymount University Tonight [Video]7 Democratic Candidates To Debate At Loyola Marymount University Tonight

The debate will be the first since President Trump was impeached yesterday. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scott, LMU host Portland St.

Two junior guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will battle Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount
FOX Sports

Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.