Nuhu carries Portland St. past Loyola Marymount 76-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sal Nuhu had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lift Portland State to a 76-66 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. Kyle Greeley and Alonzo Walker had 10 points apiece for the Vikings (6-6), who shot 69% in the first half to race to a 51-29 lead. […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Post-Debate Coverage Of The Democratic Debate At Loyola Marymount In LA Seven Democratic presidential candidates took part in a debate Thursday night at Loyola Marymount. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 06:14Published 1 week ago 7 Democratic Candidates To Debate At Loyola Marymount University Tonight The debate will be the first since President Trump was impeached yesterday. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:30Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Scott, LMU host Portland St. Two junior guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will battle Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this