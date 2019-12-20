Global  

Tanev scores in OT, Canucks beat Golden Knights 5-4

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chris Tanev scored at 1:30 of overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson added goals for the Canucks. Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights. Jacob […]
News video: Vegas Golden Knights visit sick kids at UMC

Vegas Golden Knights visit sick kids at UMC 00:39

 Some Vegas Golden Knights players took time off the ice to spread holiday cheer at Las Vegas valley hospitals on Monday.

