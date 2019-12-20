Tanev scores in OT, Canucks beat Golden Knights 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chris Tanev scored at 1:30 of overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson added goals for the Canucks. Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights. Jacob […]

