Vladimir Putin hints at leaving Russian presidency in 2024

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Vladimir Putin hints at leaving Russian presidency in 2024Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dropped a cryptic hint seen by some as a sign he may not serve another term while also staunchly defending his Kremlin policies in a marathon news conference. Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader. Putin -- who will shortly mark two decades since Boris Yeltsin dramatically handed him the presidency at the start of 2000 -- faced the media with Russia still isolated internationally and speculation growing about his own plans when his mandate ends in 2024. Many of the...
News video: Putin reacts to Trump impeachment

Putin reacts to Trump impeachment 00:47

 Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to Donald Trump's impeachment in the United States. Mr Putin said on Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats’ fight against Mr Trump.

