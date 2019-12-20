Global  

Merck receives FDA approval for Ebola vaccine

Reuters Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it approved drugmaker Merck & Co's Ebola vaccine Ervebo, making it the first FDA-authorised vaccine against the deadly virus.
