Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and No. 4 Oregon State shook off a slow start and beat BYU 65-34 on Thursday, the final day of the Maui Jim Maui Classic. The Beavers (11-0) trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Cougars (5-5) 24-6 in the second period. Oregon State […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Web Extra: Marcus Arroyo on Oregon State Defense, Civil War (11/26/19) [Video]Web Extra: Marcus Arroyo on Oregon State Defense, Civil War (11/26/19)

Oregon takes on Oregon State in the Civil War on Saturday at 1 pm in Autzen Stadium.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Ohio State Jumps LSU for No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings [Video]Ohio State Jumps LSU for No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State Jumps LSU for No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Ohio State is back on top. The Buckeyes were No. 1 in the initial playoff rankings. but LSU jumped Ohio State after beating..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34

Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and No. 4 Oregon State shook off a slow start and beat BYU 65-34 on Thursday, the final day of the Maui Jim Maui Classic
FOX Sports

Thompson, Kelley lead Oregon State to 88-78 win over UTSA

HOUSTON (AP) — Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley each scored 23 points and Oregon State beat Texas-San Antonio 88-78 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

state_post

State Post No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34 https://t.co/bXmc7sclkO https://t.co/3cCSEfzadK 5 days ago

TKnaupp

Todd Knaupp No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34 https://t.co/QCYuC38jfp via @gbpressgazette zyx Nooooooooo!… https://t.co/wgEc1IxpMF 5 days ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34 https://t.co/VXBSjOIlVW https://t.co/FRAO5UW32W 5 days ago

AlbertMylesAM

Team Albert No. 4 Oregon State Wins 11th Straight, Beats BYU 65-34 https://t.co/ZLTT1n2vIr Via @USATODAY 5 days ago

LosAngelesN_

Los Angeles News No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34 https://t.co/iG7ko8bVC1 https://t.co/BTukQbxMkC 5 days ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34: Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and No. 4 Oregon State shoo… https://t.co/7tMznRfRUL 5 days ago

AmbroseGier

Ambrose Gier "No. 4 Oregon State Wins 11th Straight, Beats BYU 65-34" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/faolC2efKp 5 days ago

milou1st

Tony De Vos RT @debbraseeh: "No. 4 Oregon State Wins 11th Straight, Beats BYU 65-34" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/V3Y8GlPhtN 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.