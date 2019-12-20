No. 4 Oregon State wins 11th straight, beats BYU 65-34
Friday, 20 December 2019 () LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and No. 4 Oregon State shook off a slow start and beat BYU 65-34 on Thursday, the final day of the Maui Jim Maui Classic. The Beavers (11-0) trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, but outscored the Cougars (5-5) 24-6 in the second period. Oregon State […]
