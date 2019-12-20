Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bucks beat Lakers in battle of NBA's top teams

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 to win the battle of the NBA's two best teams.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DTBsports

DTB Sports & Events The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 to win the battle of the NBA's two best teams. Both sides w… https://t.co/7UAUkd0Fgh 3 hours ago

YoungNneka

Young Nneka RT @BBCSport: The Milwaukee Bucks beat the LA Lakers to win the battle of the #NBA's two best teams. 👉 https://t.co/0uO6SMGvTb https://t.c… 3 hours ago

fbbbetf

⚽️Sporting Laughs The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 to win the battle of the NBA's two best teams. https://t.co/rCqt5jJAZk 4 hours ago

bendypragnell

Bendypragnell Bucks beat Lakers in battle of NBA's top teams: The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 to win the… https://t.co/bXgfVm2AqW 5 hours ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport The Milwaukee Bucks beat the LA Lakers to win the battle of the #NBA's two best teams. 👉 https://t.co/0uO6SMGvTb https://t.co/byEptaakrc 5 hours ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Bucks beat Lakers in battle of NBA's top teams https://t.co/9klNIiIrgJ @BBCNews https://t.co/SiAg3B3wN7 5 hours ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Bucks beat Lakers in battle of NBA's top teams https://t.co/RTkz0SXPlO https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/nJ8AqKv9ka 5 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Bucks beat Lakers in battle of NBA's top teams https://t.co/RTkz0SXPlO https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/nJ8AqKv9ka 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.