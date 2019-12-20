Global  

Flooding brings travel disruption across South East of England

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Brighton mainline is closed due to flooding, with Southeastern services also affected.
Voters wade through flood after water main bursts near London polling station [Video]Voters wade through flood after water main bursts near London polling station

Voters in Bermondsey, south-east London, faced difficulty getting to one polling station after an apparent burst water water main caused flooding in the road around it. Hannah Tookey, who waded through..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Dramatic drone footage shows extent of flooding in Tewkesbury [Video]Dramatic drone footage shows extent of flooding in Tewkesbury

Footage shot from a drone shows the extent of flooding around the town of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire. Fields and houses can be seen completely waterlogged. More than 100 flood warnings are in place as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Flooding brings travel disruption to south-east England

The Brighton mainline is closed due to flooding, with Southeastern services also affected.
Met Office issues update on three days of weather warnings for West Country

This will result in heavy rain leading to flooding and travel disruption in places
