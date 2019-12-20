Global  

Britain's new parliament votes on Johnson's Brexit deal

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Britain's new parliament votes on Johnson's Brexit dealLondon (AFP) - Britain's freshly-elected parliament prepared on Friday to move past years of partisan wrangling and initially approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with the European Union. The all-but-certain outcome in the House of Commons will help Johnson meet his winning campaign promise to "get Brexit done" at any cost on January 31. But it will also push London and Brussels closer to another cliff edge that might disrupt decades of unfettered trade at the end of 2020. Last week's polls put...
