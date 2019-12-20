Global  

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two centuries. As the lights stay dim in the once-invincible 855-year-old Paris […]
News video: Notre-Dame de Paris: What officials are saying about its restoration

Notre-Dame de Paris: What officials are saying about its restoration 01:55

 On April 15, 2019, a fire tore through the roof of Notre-Dame, causing unimaginable damage to the historic landmark. And while everyone is eager to restore this beloved cathedral, the reconstruction process is shaping up to be a lot more complex than many had anticipated.

