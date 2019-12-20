Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two centuries. As the lights stay dim in the once-invincible 855-year-old Paris […]

