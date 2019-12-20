Global  

French telecom company Orange faces verdict over suicides

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
French telecommunications powerhouse Orange is facing a potentially landmark court ruling Friday on whether it was responsible for dozens of employee suicides or suicide attempts during a painful restructuring. The decision could set a legal precedent, because Orange is the first of France’s big listed companies to be tried on a charge of “institutionalized moral […]
