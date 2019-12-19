Global  

PDC World Championship: Gerywn Price battles into third round

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Gerwyn Price benefits from William O'Connor's bizarre lapse in concentration to sneak into the PDC World Championship third round.
