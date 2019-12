3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published Sajid Javid appoints Andrew Bailey as new BoE head 01:19 Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced that Andrew Bailey will be the new Governor of the Bank of England. Bailey will take over from Mark Carney who has been in the role since 2013. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn