Andrew Bailey Is Named to Run Bank of England After Mark Carney

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mr. Bailey, the head of a financial regulator, would guide the British economy after the withdrawal from the European Union.
News video: Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England

Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England 00:30

 Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16.

UK Treasury chief appoints experienced regulator Andrew Bailey to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England governor

UK Treasury chief appoints experienced regulator Andrew Bailey to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England governor.
SeattlePI.com

Andrew Bailey named next Bank of England governor as Mark Carney steps down

Search for 121st governor began in April
Independent


