Anti-CAA protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained during march to Jantar Mantar

Hindu Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained near Daryaganj during a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar on Friday. According to Bhim
News video: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Slips From Detention At Delhi's Jama Masjid| Oneindia News

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Slips From Detention At Delhi's Jama Masjid| Oneindia News

