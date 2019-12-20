Get Brexit 'wrapped up' for Christmas, promises UK PM Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

UK lawmakers are heading to parliament to debate and vote for the Brexit Withdrawal Bill on Friday. The bill looks set to be passed after Boris Johnson's Conservative party won a majority in last week's general election. 👓 View full article



