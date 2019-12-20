Global  

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020

Friday, 20 December 2019
Mahindra & Mahindra board approved the transition of Anand Mahindra to non-Executive Chairman effective April 1, 2020.“With effect from April 1,
Jim Cramer on Boeing, Caterpillar, Nike, Under Armour, and ServiceNow [Video]Jim Cramer on Boeing, Caterpillar, Nike, Under Armour, and ServiceNow

Happy hump day! Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing and Caterpillar's earnings and the CEO shakeups at ServiceNow , Under Armour , and Nike . Caterpillar's Earnings Real Money stock of the..

Anand Mahindra to exit as M&M Exec. Chairman on March-end 2020

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday informed the exchanges that Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra will step down with effect from April...
Sify

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman

Mahindra Group on Friday announced that Anand Mahindra will step down as chairman and will be re-appointed as non-executive chairman, the company said in a...
IndiaTimes

adisaigaonkar

Aditya Saigaonkar RT @aparanjape: .@anandmahindra to step down as Group chairman from 1 April 2020; to become non-executive chairman of home-grown auto major… 2 minutes ago

sharmaanildelhi

Anil Sharma RT @ABPNews: #AnandMahindra To Step Down As #Mahindra Group Chairman Next Year; Other Rejigs Announced Details: https://t.co/mNwGauXMba ht… 9 minutes ago

tanya_0290

Tanya Aneja RT @htTweets: #AnandMahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from April 2020 https://t.co/T59ezF4G0D https://t.co/51AfEP… 16 minutes ago

rewanshi_singh8

Rewanshi Singh RT @EletsCIO: .@anandmahindra, the chairman of the homegrown auto group @MahindraRise, will next year move to a non-executive role as a par… 18 minutes ago

EletsCIO

CIO .@anandmahindra, the chairman of the homegrown auto group @MahindraRise, will next year move to a non-executive rol… https://t.co/MPi6VuTXN1 26 minutes ago

ABPNews

ABP News #AnandMahindra To Step Down As #Mahindra Group Chairman Next Year; Other Rejigs Announced Details:… https://t.co/ImKTaXkQg6 27 minutes ago

thomasphilip88

Thomas Philip RT @TNIEBiz: Mahindra Group on Friday said Anand Mahindra will step down as Executive Chairman from April 1, 2020. https://t.co/cwD9QkKesv 27 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph In a major reshuffle, Anand Mahindra will hold the role of non-executive chairman from the earlier post of executiv… https://t.co/hmCabJtuGS 38 minutes ago

