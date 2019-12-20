Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself in the head last year. Tiara Danielle Jefferson, 26, entered an Alford plea to the charge on Wednesday, acknowledging the evidence against her while maintaining her innocence, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Her […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVR - Published < > Embed
News video: Mom Pleads Guilty to Neglect After Her 4-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

Mom Pleads Guilty to Neglect After Her 4-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself 01:30

 The Virginia mother charged with felony abuse and neglect following the death of her four-year-old son to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, pled guilty in Henrico Circuit Court Wednesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Insureteck

Insureteck Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the d… https://t.co/CVaGUS6YV1 18 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself https://t.co/n6AcyeDGcU https://t.co/alwq84MJDc 24 minutes ago

Travelawg18

Asif Ali Zaidi آصف علي زيدي @ndtv The death penalty in Nirbhaya is inevitable. The convicted will be hanged next year. The court has posted the… https://t.co/5lcv7nJJY7 33 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Mom Convicted in Death of 4-Year-Old Who Shot Himself - https://t.co/FwHmqoFiJr 52 minutes ago

1993k3g

Ranjan Kumar Mohanty @pushpendra_im @LiveLawIndia @narendramodi 4 jihadi just proven guilty in 2008 Jaipur serial blast killing 80 innoc… https://t.co/ahoU3zi8nv 1 hour ago

KEOLIZ_MUSIC

KEOLIZ Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself: A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the… https://t.co/7NcXkts3tl 1 hour ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself https://t.co/agrGMdL2gv 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Mom convicted in #death of 4-year-old who shot himself - Dec 20 @ 4:22 AM ET https://t.co/NUKJVAp8zh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.