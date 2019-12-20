Andrew Bailey named as next Bank of England governor

LONDON (AP) — The British government has named Andrew Bailey, head of the U.K.'s finance watchdog, as the next governor of the Bank of England. The appointment of Bailey, who currently heads the Financial Conduct Authority, was made Friday by British Treasury chief Sajid Javid. Javid said Bailey was the "standout" candidate and will serve



Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16.