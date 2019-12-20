Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Claudine Auger: French actress known for James Bond role dies aged 78

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
She is best known to international audiences for starring as Domino alongside Sean Connery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KwizkingAnthony

Anthony Fitzpatrick RT @oxley264: CLAUDINE AUGER 26.04.1941 - 18.12.2019 (78) Another great loss this week Claudine was a talented French actress who made many… 5 minutes ago

KwizkingAnthony

Anthony Fitzpatrick RT @ClassicCinemaMC: Very saddened to hear of the passing of beautiful French actress Claudine Auger aka Domino Derval in Thunderball 1965.… 9 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki She co-starred in "Thunderball": "French actress Claudine Auger, known for James Bond role, dead at 78." (via… https://t.co/k6UuzJEkcE 13 minutes ago

konrad_jeff

Jeff Konrad RT @davidpugliese: French actress Claudine Auger, known for James Bond role, dead at 78 https://t.co/1iI4ociaMV via @usatoday 29 minutes ago

davidpugliese

David Pugliese French actress Claudine Auger, known for James Bond role, dead at 78 https://t.co/1iI4ociaMV via @usatoday 35 minutes ago

richardupuy

richard dupuy RT @gettv: We're sad to hear of the death of #ClaudineAuger (1941–2019) — French actress best known as "Bond girl" Domino in THUNDERBALL (1… 36 minutes ago

tvsteve

Steve Weakley French actress Claudine Auger, known for James Bond role, dead at 78 https://t.co/wegUA6lBmp 40 minutes ago

Popcornbytes

Popcornbytes RT @B_Movie_Cult: Today marks the sad passing of Claudine Auger, the beloved French actress who played Domino Derval in Thunderball. In ho… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.