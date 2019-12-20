The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed seven stations in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, taking the tota

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mukul Anand RT @OfficialDMRC: Security Update Entry & exit gates of Delhi Gate are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. 42 seconds ago $UHEL $HEKH RT @THNewDelhi: Earlier, the entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and #JamaMasjid were also closed https://t.co/hC9V3xLqez Ima… 2 minutes ago antokannan Entry, exit gates of 7 Delhi metro stations closed https://t.co/LfXpxFMWt9 #CAAProtest #JamaMasjid 2 minutes ago ASHWIN SINGHAL Delhi-NCR traffic updates: Entry, exit gates of 10 metro stations closed https://t.co/0ovDO2IIrM via @timesofindia 4 minutes ago Ajay RT @htTweets: #CAA_NRC_Protests | @OfficialDMRC update Entry and exit gates of Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at this s… 4 minutes ago TOI Delhi Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave Metro station have also been closed: #DMRC #Delhi #CAAProtests 6 minutes ago Hindustan Times #CAA_NRC_Protests | @OfficialDMRC update Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave are closed. Trains will not be halt… https://t.co/nzMEo1NlbC 11 minutes ago Jobsclan.com Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Update Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave are closed. Trains will not be halting at t… https://t.co/CELGlb3Qj1 12 minutes ago