Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Entry, exit gates of 7 Delhi metro stations closed

Hindu Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed seven stations in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, taking the tota
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mukulnda

Mukul Anand RT @OfficialDMRC: Security Update Entry & exit gates of Delhi Gate are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. 42 seconds ago

suhelshekh53

$UHEL $HEKH RT @THNewDelhi: Earlier, the entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and #JamaMasjid were also closed https://t.co/hC9V3xLqez Ima… 2 minutes ago

antokannankt

antokannan Entry, exit gates of 7 Delhi metro stations closed https://t.co/LfXpxFMWt9 #CAAProtest #JamaMasjid 2 minutes ago

ashwinsinghal25

ASHWIN SINGHAL Delhi-NCR traffic updates: Entry, exit gates of 10 metro stations closed https://t.co/0ovDO2IIrM via @timesofindia 4 minutes ago

philipose_sam

Ajay RT @htTweets: #CAA_NRC_Protests | @OfficialDMRC update Entry and exit gates of Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will not be halting at this s… 4 minutes ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave Metro station have also been closed: #DMRC #Delhi #CAAProtests 6 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CAA_NRC_Protests | @OfficialDMRC update Entry and exit gates of Johri Enclave are closed. Trains will not be halt… https://t.co/nzMEo1NlbC 11 minutes ago

jobsclan

Jobsclan.com Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Update Entry & exit gates of Johri Enclave are closed. Trains will not be halting at t… https://t.co/CELGlb3Qj1 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.