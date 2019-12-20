Global  

Laura Whitmore replaces Caroline Flack as Love Island host

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Caroline Flack had to stand down from the hit ITV show after being charged with assault.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to co-host Aftersun

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling to co-host Aftersun 01:17

 Laura Whitmore is set to replace Caroline Flack on 'Love Island' and she and her boyfriend Iain Stirling are being lined up to co-host 'Aftersun'.

