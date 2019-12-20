Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kerala MLA Thomas Chandy passes away at 72

Hindu Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The National Congress Party (NCP) State president and Kerala MLA representing Kuttanad, Thomas Chandy, passed away at his home in Kochi on Friday.Mr.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy passes away

Former Kerala minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, passed away here on Friday, NCP sources said here.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chatukhor

uttam sengupta RT @DDNewsLive: Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/sZiDz1ODkO 9 minutes ago

apnnewsInt

apnnews Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/EPaiEOteMT 13 minutes ago

airnews_kolkata

AIR News Kolkata RT @airnewsalerts: Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/DpkciQTYki 17 minutes ago

DDNewsLive

Doordarshan News Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/sZiDz1ODkO 23 minutes ago

MikeDesai

Mike Desai RT @GetNewsd: Former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy passes away at 72 https://t.co/n5N5bHFFK2 https://t.co/RSkEqdPjQU 47 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/DpkciQTYki 1 hour ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy passes away at 72 https://t.co/n5N5bHFFK2 https://t.co/RSkEqdPjQU 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com He was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children. https://t.co/p5SEPzl3kP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.