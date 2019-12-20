Kerala MLA Thomas Chandy passes away at 72

uttam sengupta RT @DDNewsLive: Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/sZiDz1ODkO 9 minutes ago apnnews Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/EPaiEOteMT 13 minutes ago AIR News Kolkata RT @airnewsalerts: Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/DpkciQTYki 17 minutes ago Doordarshan News Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/sZiDz1ODkO 23 minutes ago Mike Desai RT @GetNewsd: Former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy passes away at 72 https://t.co/n5N5bHFFK2 https://t.co/RSkEqdPjQU 47 minutes ago All India Radio News Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy passes away https://t.co/DpkciQTYki 1 hour ago Newsd Former Kerala minister Thomas Chandy passes away at 72 https://t.co/n5N5bHFFK2 https://t.co/RSkEqdPjQU 1 hour ago India.com He was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children. https://t.co/p5SEPzl3kP 2 hours ago