Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis and thought about his past. "I wasn't supposed to be here," the 6-foot-11 Greek Freak said. ADVERTISING Hardly looked that way Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams. The reigning MVP had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against...

