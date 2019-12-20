Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led Lakers

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Antetokounmpo, Bucks beat Davis-led LakersMILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis and thought about his past. “I wasn’t supposed to be here,” the 6-foot-11 Greek Freak said. ADVERTISING Hardly looked that way Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA’s top teams. The reigning MVP had seven assists and a career-best five 3-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.