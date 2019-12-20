Global  

Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old model

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old modelWeinstein has been hit with another lawsuit (Picture: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting a model when she was 16 years old in a new lawsuit. The disgraced producer is currently awaiting trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Now, Kaja Sokola has filed a lawsuit alleging that when she moved to the US from Poland in 2002 as a teenage model, she was ‘sexually abused’ by Weinstein. The lawsuit alleges that Sokola met Weinstein, now 67, at an agency event,...
News video: Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers ask judge to delay civil lawsuit until after criminal trial 00:48

 Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked a judge to delay a civil lawsuit against the movie mogul until his criminal trial on numerous charges of sexual assault is over.

