Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old model

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Weinstein has been hit with another lawsuit (Picture: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually assaulting a model when she was 16 years old in a new lawsuit. The disgraced producer is currently awaiting trial for two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. Now, Kaja Sokola has filed a lawsuit alleging that when she moved to the US from Poland in 2002 as a teenage model, she was 'sexually abused' by Weinstein. The lawsuit alleges that Sokola met Weinstein, now 67, at an agency event,...


