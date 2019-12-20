Global  

Mark Hamill apologises for liking JK Rowling’s ‘TERF’ tweet: ‘I didn’t realise it had any transphobic connotation’

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mark Hamill apologises for liking JK Rowling’s ‘TERF’ tweet: ‘I didn’t realise it had any transphobic connotation’Hamill has apologised for liking the post (Picture: Getty) Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has apologised for JK Rowling’s tweet defending Maya Forstater, insisting he didn’t know it had ‘any transphobic connotation’. On Thursday 19 December, the Harry Potter author returned to Twitter after four months away to defend Maya Forstater, whose contract at a think tank was not renewed after she expressed ‘gender critical’ views on social media. The 54-year-old tweeted: ‘Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. ‘But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex...
