Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A person suspected of shooting another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, prompting frightened shoppers to hide following the gunfire, has been jailed after turning himself in to police, authorities said Friday. Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck said investigators identified the male suspect Thursday night and, after speaking with the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KFOR - Published < > Embed
News video: Oklahoma City Police Officer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Second-Degree Murder

Oklahoma City Police Officer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Second-Degree Murder 01:43

 Keith Sweeney, a former Oklahoma City police sergeant found guilty of second-degree murder after shooting and killing an unarmed, suicidal man in 2017, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/Skm1RGfV1T 2 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/a4OeeA4HKz 14 minutes ago

WLKY

WLKY RT @WLKYLaurenAdams: Happening now: Shively PD briefing media about most recent homicide. Suspect was at Retta’s Lounge just after midnight… 35 minutes ago

WLKYLaurenAdams

Lauren Adams Happening now: Shively PD briefing media about most recent homicide. Suspect was at Retta’s Lounge just after midni… https://t.co/cfDFZQQhRG 35 minutes ago

dwood1999

Daniel Wood Watch the video Police shot rubber pellets and used a K-9 to take a stalking suspect into custody after the end of… https://t.co/BPERTnMaEz 42 minutes ago

McAlesterNews

McAlester News OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man suspected of shooting another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, promp… https://t.co/KQPTun2j6T 45 minutes ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @KFOX14: OK: Among those evacuated from the OK City mall were members of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had been at a private movie scre… 55 minutes ago

katiedyd2

karen kirkendoll Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/M0YplGTAEg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.