OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A person suspected of shooting another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, prompting frightened shoppers to hide following the gunfire, has been jailed after turning himself in to police, authorities said Friday. Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck said investigators identified the male suspect Thursday night and, after speaking with the […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bo Snerdley Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/Skm1RGfV1T 2 minutes ago FOX Baltimore Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/a4OeeA4HKz 14 minutes ago WLKY RT @WLKYLaurenAdams: Happening now: Shively PD briefing media about most recent homicide. Suspect was at Retta’s Lounge just after midnight… 35 minutes ago Lauren Adams Happening now: Shively PD briefing media about most recent homicide. Suspect was at Retta’s Lounge just after midni… https://t.co/cfDFZQQhRG 35 minutes ago Daniel Wood Watch the video Police shot rubber pellets and used a K-9 to take a stalking suspect into custody after the end of… https://t.co/BPERTnMaEz 42 minutes ago McAlester News OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man suspected of shooting another man during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, promp… https://t.co/KQPTun2j6T 45 minutes ago XiXi Davey RT @KFOX14: OK: Among those evacuated from the OK City mall were members of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had been at a private movie scre… 55 minutes ago karen kirkendoll Suspect in custody after man shot at Oklahoma City mall https://t.co/M0YplGTAEg 1 hour ago