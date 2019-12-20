Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: S Jaishankar

WorldNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Mike Pompeo And I Had A Brief Discussion On Kashmir: S JaishankarExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the situation in Kashmir was briefly discussed during his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and American lawmakers in... ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MehmoodNasir

Mehmood Nasir RT @MakdaTofiq: Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar - NDTV https://t.co/PvT4kQxC9I 31 minutes ago

MakdaTofiq

Tofiq Makda Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar - NDTV https://t.co/PvT4kQxC9I 1 hour ago

divadas

AZ This never happened before. Why discuss Kashmir when Sab Changa Si? Mike Pompeo and I had a "brief discussion" on K… https://t.co/wGLcHIXQK2 4 hours ago

7thclouds

冨田麻里（7thclouds公式ツィート RT @ndtvfeed: Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: S Jaishankar https://t.co/9SWUBrEcjY 4 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: S Jaishankar https://t.co/9SWUBrEcjY 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.