Mike Pompeo And I Had A "Brief Discussion" On Kashmir: S Jaishankar Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the situation in Kashmir was briefly discussed during his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and American lawmakers in...

