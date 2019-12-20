Global  

FIFA considers staging Women’s World Cup every 2 years

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday. The competition is currently held every four years, with the Americans lifting the trophy in 2015 and again this July in France. Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players

2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Qatar cultivates community players 02:05

 Qatar eyes future for community football, stadiums and the technology it has built for the 2022 World Cup after it ends.

