FIFA considers staging Women’s World Cup every 2 years

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Women’s World Cup could be staged every two years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday. The competition is currently held every four years, with the Americans lifting the trophy in 2015 and again this July in France. Infantino said he is keen on a proposal from the French federation to […] 👓 View full article

