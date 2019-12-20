Global  

US woman charged over Harry Dunn crash death

BBC News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The decision over Anne Sacoolas comes after a file of evidence was handed to the CPS last month.
News video: US woman charged over death of Harry Dunn

US woman charged over death of Harry Dunn 00:34

 A US suspect granted diplomatic immunity after a crash which killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, the CPS said. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence officer, returned to the States after the car she was driving allegedly collided...

graceyaadm

grace meenan RT @BBCBreaking: US woman charged over crash that killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, family spokesman says https:/… 9 seconds ago

noikeanolife

Hiroyuki Onishi RT @business: DEVELOPING: American Anne Sacoolas, who was granted diplomatic immunity after a crash that killed British teenager Harry Dunn… 2 minutes ago

koenig_jakob

Alex Wright At least she can't travel abroad any more without risking arrest I guess BBC News - US woman charged over Harry Du… https://t.co/2FKKJuBJDg 2 minutes ago

Stretcharm40

Alistair Armstrong RT @stephen82754737: BBC News - US woman charged over Harry Dunn crash death https://t.co/6mo4akjqsl 5 minutes ago

SEO2BIZ

Brexit Winners 2016 to 2019 RT @AnthonyRastrick: US woman charged over Harry Dunn crash death https://t.co/b99Etd9lon 7 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) US woman charged over death of Harry Dunn: https://t.co/RfiRGsynGz #DeathofHarryDunn 7 minutes ago

Redrosewitch

Amanda jane yates RT @Swingbridge2: I hope they make an example of this cowardly woman BBC News - US woman charged over Harry Dunn crash death https://t.co/6… 9 minutes ago

